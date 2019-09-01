Jessica Nigri Reveals Top-Tier Demon Slayer Cosplay

Jessica Nigri is one of the most recognizable Cosplay Artists putting out work today, and anime fans have recently shown her even more support than ever thanks to her recent tribute to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The action series has been picking up speed lately, recently going viral after the successful release of Episode 19, and now it’s sure to gain even more notoriety now that Nigri has put the spotlight on the fan favorite, Inosuke Hashibira.

Her genderbent take on the rowdy Inosuke has been a massive hit with fans of the anime series, and it’s not hard to see why as she perfectly captures Inosuke’s wild personality. You can check out the crafted work below, and you can find more of Nigri’s work on her Instagram here.

Inosuke is one of the more wily additions to the Demon Slayer Corps in the series. Growing up alone in the mountains, he ended up developing his own breathing techniques focused on giving him the power and ferocity of beasts. Although he and Tanjiro didn’t see eye to eye at first, it’s quickly becoming clear that Inosuke will be a faithful and much needed ally when it comes to fighting the demons. But what will hold him back, however, is his need to constantly fight others and put himself into danger.

While his boar mask initially made him a mysterious enemy, his real face underneath was of a gorgeous boy. It’s why cosplay work like this is so effective as anyone could be Inosuke if they were also willing to run around and hold swords while being shirtless in the woods. It seems that Nigri was up to the task! If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”