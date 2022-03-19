Demon Slayer Recent Promo Makes History

Demon Slayer first hit the scene in 2016 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with the series quickly rising to the top of the charts and even managing to dethrone One Piece on several occasions when it came to top selling manga series. Now, the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps has made history once again thanks in part to magazine publications in Japan following the conclusion of the second season. With Ufotable already confirming a third season, it would be no surprise if the Shonen continues to break records.

So what is the history-making moment that Demon Slayer has achieved? Well, the anime franchise created by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge was able to make it to the covers of three of Japan’s biggest magazines, including Kadokawa’s Newtype, Tokuma Shoten’s Animage, and Gakken Plus’ Animedia respectively. Featuring the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Inosuke, Gyutrao, and Daki, it’s clear that the Shonen series has earned its place as one of the biggest franchises in the anime world in recent memory. While the third season has yet to reveal a release date, there are plenty of Demon Slayer fans counting down the days all the same.

Sora News 24 shared the three covers that interlock within the world of Demon Slayer, giving us a fresh look into the Entertainment District Arc that gave us some of the most pulse-pounding moments of the Shonen series to date with Tanjiro and friends joining sides with the extremely “flashy” swordsman known as the Sound Hashira:

Even though Demon Slayer continues to be one of the biggest Shonen series around, the manga’s story actually came to a close quite a while ago, bringing the journey of Tanjiro and Nezuko to a close as they sought to get revenge for the loss of their family at the hands of the demon lord Muzan. Luckily, there is still plenty of material for the anime to adapt before the Ufotable produced series takes a bow as well.

What do you think of Demon Slayer continuing to make history? Are you hyped for the return of the anime series with its third season?