Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Love with Mitsuri Kanroji

One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is showing love with the Love Hashira herself, Mitsuri Kanroji! Introduced toward the tail end of the anime's massively popular first season, Mitsuri along with the other Hashira of the Demon Slaying Corps brought in a whole new wrinkle to the action of the series as a whole. Because while Tanjiro Kamado and the others had been struggling to face off against the powerful demons in the series up to that point, the Hashira's personalities and various strengths seemed to tease that the humans weren't so bad off either.

Each of the Hashira brought with them a different type of breathing as well as it opened up the series to all sorts of unique fighting styles. This is especially true for Mitsuri, who utilizes her own kind of breathing to bend and shape her blade and body to form whatever style is most needed at the moment. It's acrobatic and unlike the others, and it's this awesome fighting style that was reflected through some loving cosplay from artist @faritio.ri on Instagram! Check it out below:

While Mitsuri has yet to unleash her full set of skills in the anime releases, there's a very good chance we'll get to see her in full action soon enough as the anime continues. Following the release of its hugely successful feature film, Mugen Train, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime will be returning for a full second season of the series later this Fall in Japan.

As for what we can expect to see in the new season of the series, it will be picking up right after the events of Mugen Train and take on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. Thankfully with the Mugen Train film now making its international release in various other territories later this Spring, fans around the world will be caught up with the anime just in time for the new season!

But what do you think? Where does Mitsuri rank among your favorite Hashira in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba overall? Excited to see the Mugen Train movie and the second season of the anime later this year? What are you hoping to see in action with these new releases? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!