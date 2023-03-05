Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village Opens to $10+ Million at U.S. Box Office

It looks like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is winning once more at the box office. This weekend marked the anime's arrival to U.S. theaters as season three looms overhead. With a new arc on the way, all eyes were on Tanjiro this weekend as he previewed the anime's Swordsmith Village arc in a special movie. And now, we have learned the movie held on strong with audiences to nab over $10 million domestically.

According to the latest box office numbers, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village grossed $10.1 million at theaters in the U.S. during its opening weekend. This comes after its previews managed to rake in more than $4 million to start. This turnaround makes Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village one of the nation's top-performing movies, and it is in good company.

In first place, Michael B. Jordan did things up big with the release of Creed III. The movie, which openly homages a number of hit anime, came in first place domestically with nearly $59 million at opening. This total surpasses what experts predicted the film to do, and Creed III has become the franchise's highest-opening entry to date.

The box office went on to place Cocaine Bear in second place with $11 million in its second weekend. And then we know Demon Slayer took the third spot. The anime managed to perform in line with predictions despite Creed III over performing according to estimates. So even though Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village was a compilation film, it still did numbers with fans.

Soon, the world will get to see Demon Slayer season three go live for real. The anime is set to return in April 2023, and it will kick off a major arc from the manga. In the wake of Gyutaro and Daki's defeat, Muzan and his Upper Moons are more desperate than ever to eradicate the Demon Slayer Corps. Their emotions are matched by Tanjiro who feels more ready than ever to master Sun Breathing after the battle. And when our hero needs a new sword to continue training, fans will find themselves visiting the Swordsmith Village with two Hashira in tow!

What do you think about this latest box office outing from Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.