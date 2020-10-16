Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Defeats Dragon Ball Super Box Office Record

✖

When it comes to Demon Slayer, the anime knows no bounds. The series has gone beyond all expectations as it is one of the biggest anime to ever come from Japan. Time and again, the Demon Slayer crew has shown the world it can do anything and everything. So when we say Demon Slayer just made history despite Dragon Ball Super being in its way, you shouldn't be surprised.

If you did not know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train just brought its first screenings to the United States. The past weekend marks its second stateside, and Demon Slayer KO'd Mortal Kombat to take the top spot. And now, the film's extra bit of money has made it the third top-grossing anime film in the United States.

According to the box office total, Demon Slayer kicked Dragon Ball Super: Broly out of third place. Tanjiro and the gang have earned just over $34 million USD to date while Dragon Ball Super took in under $31 million.

Of course, neither of these films can touch the bar set for second and first place. Pokemon reigns supreme at the domestic anime box office. Back in 2000, Pokemon's movie racked up nearly $44 million during its run while 1999 did even better. Pokemon: The First Movie earned a whopping $85.7 million USD following its premiere. This total was taken during the height of Pokemon's craze in the late 1990s, so you can see why it earned so much.

Demon Slayer might not have hit first place in the United States, but its movie did manage to do just that in Japan. The anime flick is now the top-grossing movie in Japan to date. The movie has grossed more than $369 million USD in Japan with a global gross nearing $473 million. Despite its debut last fall, not even the pandemic could stop Demon Slayer from taking over theaters, and Tanjiro is set for life thanks to the boon.

If you want to watch Demon Slayer's record-breaking movie, it is still screening in select theaters stateside. The film is expected to hit Digital HD this summer while its Blu-ray and DVD releases have yet to nab a release window.

Are you surprised by this record turnover? Or did you expect Demon Slayer to take down Goku...?