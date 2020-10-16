Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Hypes U.S. IMAX Release With Spoilery Trailer

✖

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is hyping its big IMAX release in the United States theaters with a spoilery new trailer! The film has been dominating the box office ever since it first released in Japan last year, and it's been the exact same situation now that the film is making its way through the international regions. After a long wait, the film is now releasing in limited theaters across the United States and is starting to pick up the same level of heat here as it once did in Japan.

With the film now in theaters and fans able to have been able to check it out already, Aniplex of America has released a spoilery new trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train hyping the film's release in IMAX and 4DX theaters. This newest trailer gives an even better look at the film than ever before, and this includes a look at one of the climactic fights coming Kyojuro Rengoku's way. Check it out below:

Set your heart ablaze! 🔥 Don’t miss Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain now playing on @4dxusa and @IMAX theatres! 🚂 🎟️ Buy Tickets Now : https://t.co/emM6z2X7zC *IMAX® is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. pic.twitter.com/CmQPus83Sw — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) April 30, 2021

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

But what did you think of the Demon Slayer movie? Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here! What did you think of the big debut movie for the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!