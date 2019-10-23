Demon Slayer Shares Gorgeous New Artwork From Season One

Of all the characters appearing in Demon Slayer, perhaps none are as strange as Zenitsu, and considering there is a character that wears the head of a boar 24/7, that’s really saying something. The yellow clad member of the Demon Slayer Corps appears as a bundle of nerves that seems to be more of a hindrance to Tanjiro, Nezuko, and other demon slayers. It is only when the frantic, nervous wreck of a swordsman falls asleep that his true power awakens, unleashing his thunderous ability via his sword and cutting through monsters that stand in his way. Now, a brand new piece of artwork shares a new take at the terrified demon slayer!

Crunchyroll shared the cover for the upcoming fifth Blu-Ray/DVD set for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, showing a fast asleep Zenitsu ready to pounce with his terrifying thunder crack ability that can only be used when he is unconscious:

New Cover Illustration for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Japanese BD/DVD Vol. 5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C4SkTK1SAU — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 23, 2019

When Tanjiro first encountered Zenitsu on the road, he comically is holding tight to the skirt of a girl that he is attempting to marry. Choosing the life of a Demon Slayer, Zenitsu is absolutely terrified of dying at the hands of a monster and so is trying to lock down a wife as soon as possible. Of course, the woman on the road is less than thrilled with Zenitsu’s frantic behavior and the yellow clothed swordsman finds himself hitching his wagon to that of Tanjiro, becoming another supporting character to the anime franchise.

As we learned more about Zenitsu, it became clear that the only time that his powers truly activated were when he fell fast asleep as that seemed to be the only way for him to not be consumed with fear when faced against a demonic horde, such as the “Spider Family” toward the latter half of the first season for example.

