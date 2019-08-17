Demon Slayer Producer Reveals The Anime’s Most Challenging Aspect

Demon Slayer has had a lot of action packed episodes, displaying some of the best animation for an anime franchise that is running during this summer season. While the first season is wrapping up, and a second has yet to be confirmed, we had the opportunity to chat with the producer Yuma Takahashi to ask him what was the most challenging aspect of bringing the anime to life and what scene specifically was the most difficult in transitioning from the printed page to animation overall.

Yuma Takahashi: “The question of “how can we make the best Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime” is probably the thing that is the most difficult. For example, in episode 1 in the scene where Giyu confronts Tanjiro about giving up the right to live or be killed, the animator wrote and rewrote that scene countless times trying to capture that powerful scene from the manga. That process is done for every episode, every cut, so you could say it’s an endless stream of struggles, but I believe that’s how we ended up with such an extraordinary anime. In particular the decisive battle on Mt. Natagumo in Episode 19 is really amazing.”

The adventure of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, as they attempt to cure her curse that has transformed her into a demon, is a tragic one and most of the fights act as a reminder that the siblings’ journey seems doomed from the get go. Whether or not the first season will end on an upbeat note is yet to be seen, but it certainly has to be a tad more uplifting than the initial episode right?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”