Demon Slayer Celebrates Rengoku's Birthday With Special Trailer

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime might be currently working its way through Season 3 of its massively popular anime run, but Demon Slayer is taking some time to help celebrate Kyojuro Rengoku's birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of his biggest moments! Although Demon Slayer's anime has had some of the biggest moments in action anime ever, there are fewer characters in the series that have yet to make as big of an impact as Rengoku. In fact, although the character is only around for a single arc he's one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer overall.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc fully brought Rengoku into the anime for the debut feature film in the Demon Slayer anime, and it was such a massive hit that the anime overall has become a massive juggernaut as a result. This helped to position Rengoku as one of the most distinct characters in the series, and now to celebrate Rengoku's birthday on May 10th in Japan, Shueisha has shared a special trailer highlighting Rengoku's big fight in the Demon Slayer manga. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Demon Slayer

Kyojuro Rengoku might have only been involved with a single Demon Slayer arc before meeting his unfortunate fate (which has become so prominent that even the WWE is casually spoiling it during WWE Friday Night SmackDown commentary), but now is the time to catch up with the Demon Slayer anime as Season 3 of the series is tackling the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's manga. If you wanted to catch up with it all, you can now find all three seasons and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

