WWE Superstar Enters The Ring as Demon Slayer's Rengoku

The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment have worn their love of all things anime on their sleeves over the years, with the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Naruto, and many more helping to create some wild looks for some of the biggest professional wrestlers. Zelina Vega, one of the biggest female superstars of the WWE today, hasn't just worn outfits in the past to honor the anime medium, she has also proven her love of anime by getting a Naruto tattoo and entered the ring recently wearing a look inspired by Demon Slayer's Rengoku.

Rengoku, for those who might not a refresher course on the Flame Hashira, first appeared in the biggest anime movie of all time, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Sought by the stars of the series, Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, the fiery swordsman was first portrayed as something of a goofball, obsessed with food and unable to stop himself from critiquing his meals following each bite of an edible he found delicious. With the train itself revealed to be tormented by demons, Rengoku joined Tanjiro and company in fighting against these supernatural threats, but unfortunately, was unable to claim victory against the top-tier demon known as Akaza. Becoming a major casualty in the fight against the demonic hordes, Tanjiro and his allies are fighting to honor their fallen friend.

Demon Slayer Vega

Zelina Vega herself shared the video showing her entering the ring wearing an outfit that had been modeled from Rengoku's fiery style, with the Demon Slayer Hashira remaining a fan-favorite character despite not being one of the main young swordsmen that follow Tanjiro in his quest to rid the world of the flesh-eating creatures:

The third season of Demon Slayer's anime adaptation will arrive early next year and following the events of both the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, the series will have to hurdle some high bars if it wants to hit the same levels for the Swordsmith Village Arc.

What do you think of Vega's Demon Slayer attire? What has been your favorite instance of anime crossing over into the world of the WWE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.