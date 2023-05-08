Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Sets Up the Mist Hashira's Biggest Fight Yet

Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the major fights for the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has set up the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, for his biggest fight in the anime yet! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has introduced two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks to the anime as they are now moving into high gear following Gyutaro's defeat during Demon Slayer Season 2. But for the Demon Slayers, we're getting to see more of the Hashira join the fight this season as well.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has shown a whole new side of Muichiro through the episodes thus far. While he initially seemed cold and disconnected in comparison from the rest of the Hashira line up we have met in the Demon Slayer anime thus far, the latest few episodes have demonstrated a distinct change in his mentality as he's now fighting to protect Kotetsu rather than obey his initial instincts and protect the village chief instead. But as of the newest Demon Slayer episode, it's setting him up for a terrifying new fight.

One of the greatest fights in kny history, muichiro vs gyokko begins #鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 pic.twitter.com/EcNfhlDyMq — Lin (@shniazugawa) May 7, 2023

Demon Slayer: What is Muichiro's Next Fight?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 picks up right after Muichiro managed to save Kotetsu from one of Gyokko's demonic creations, and soon after he rescues someone else. Although he tries to make his way back to the village, they soon come across a pot. As fans know well enough by now, this is Gyokko's deadly trap in action, but thankfully Muichiro and the others manage to avoid it. But taking down this demon's going to be much easier said than done, however.

Although Muichiro moves quickly enough to cut through Gyokko, and even cut through one of his pots, the Upper Five manages to slip through each of the attacks due to his ability to jump from pot to pot. But as the episode ends, Muichiro's caught in Gyokko's deadly trap. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Muichiro can actually survive long enough for the chance at taking down his deadly foe.

