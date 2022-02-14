Demon Slayer Reveals Tanjiro’s New Seal of Approval

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has made sure to grant Tanjiro Kamado a very important seal of approval with the final episode of the second season! Ever since he made it beyond the fight on the Mugen Train, Tanjiro had learned how wide the gap really is between not only the true Upper Rank demonic threats but with the pillars of the Demon Slaying core as well. As he is now, the strength of each of these Hashira seems far out of his grasp but as we had seen through the Entertainment District arc, that gap is no longer as wide.

The final episode of Demon Slayer’s second season hammers this home as while Tanjiro and everyone else has been bloodied and beaten throughout the extent of the fight against Daki and Gyutaro, they are very much still alive to make it through to whatever the next major challenge is. As a result of Tanjiro pushing himself so far in order to really help Tengen, the Sound Hashira actually makes sure to give Tanjiro his seal of approval as a young fighter with enough potential to become a Hashira himself someday.

The final episode of the Entertainment District arc reveals a conversation between the Sound and Snake Hashira, Ibanai Oburo. It’s here that Tengen reveals that he plans to retire now that an Upper Rank has been defeated and he can no longer feasibly fight anymore anyway. Oboro then reveals his worries about the state of the Hashira following Tengen and Rengoku’s vacancies, and asserts that the younger fighters are dying long before they can reach their potential.

It’s here that Tengen gives Tanjiro a major boon as he reveals that Tanjiro will be reaching his full potential soon enough. It’s a surprise to Oboro (as he very much hates Tanjiro), and he doesn’t mention Inosuke or Zenitsu, but it’s very much a sign of how much further Tanjiro can continue to grow. With the third season of the series bringing two more Hashira into the events, it won’t be too much longer until we get to see how Tanjiro compares after this battle.

