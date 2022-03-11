Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc Gets Censored In China

Demon Slayer’s second season got very intense throughout both the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, with Tanjiro and his friends fighting for their lives in both. With the Shonen series airing around the world, it seems that the latest episodes of the latest season have run into a bit of a problem in China as the country has seemingly censored the look of Daki, one of the main villains of the Entertainment District that had Tanjiro and company teaming up with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui.

If you missed the latest storyline of the Demon Slayer saga, the Entertainment District Arc saw Tanjiro and his friends joining forces with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, in order to not only discover what is killing workers within the District, but also save the three wives of Tengen that have mysteriously disappeared. With Tanjiro and company still reeling from the loss of Rengoku during the Mugen Train Arc, the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps are forced to step up their game when they take on two of the top-tier demons that have been plaguing the locale for quite some time.

One Reddit User shared the apparent censorship from China when it comes to Demon Slayer’s second season, showing how Daki’s attire had been changed when airing in the country while fighting against Tanjiro, the young hero that has become one of the most popular Shonen characters in the medium:

The third season of Demon Slayer has already been confirmed by the animation studio responsible for the anime adaptation, Ufotable, and fans that followed the manga know that the Swordsmith Village Arc has some big moments that might feature censorship of their own. Though the manga has already come to an end thanks to creator Koyoharu Gotouge, there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover before it draws to a close, meaning potential new seasons and movies to arrive that continue the journey of Tanjiro and his friends to eliminate demons from the world.

