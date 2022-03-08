Demon Slayer Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary with New Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be the biggest anime out there right now, but its origins are as humble as they come. The hit series began three years ago at Ufotable with average fanfare, but things exploded as Tanjiro discovered his true power. These days, it seems Demon Slayer cannot be beaten, and it is ready to celebrate its roots these days. And if you want to join in, you can start by checking out the anime’s special anniversary poster.

The artwork comes straight from Demon Slayer‘s official Twitter as you can see below. The opulent piece focuses on some of our top heroes as you’d expect, and several of the anime’s Hashira can be found in this poster to boot. After all, the slayers have made quite the impact on Tanjiro, and audiences have come to embrace the Hashira who’ve been given their own arcs on screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/kimetsu_off/status/1501123091954802692?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, you can see which Hashira made the cut above. Rengoku can be sound standing in the pack with his usual white cloak draped over his shoulders. Another familiar face can be found just behind his back. Tengen Uzui has his hair down in this shot, and he is the definition of flashy thanks to his deep purple robe.

As for the rest, the Demon Slayer poster focuses on Tanjiro and his personal squad. The hero has traded in his signature green-black uniform for something more ornate. He’s joined by Inosuke and Zenitsu in the background as they pose for fans. And of course, Nezuko can be found by her older brother’s side as she stands tall in a floral pink kimono.

This poster commemorates the anime’s third anniversary as mentioned earlier, and it is hard to believe Demon Slayer has been on the air for that long. Season one made its debut in April 2019, and it became one of the top-rated anime series of the decade. Things only continued to escalate for the IP when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train hit theaters. The movie is now the top-grossing film in Japan to date, and Tanjiro followed the movie with a stellar season two. Now, all eyes are on season three as it was announced this year, so let’s pray the show continues putting out top-notch content.

What do you think of this special new poster? Can you believe Demon Slayer has been on television for three years now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.