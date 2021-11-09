Demon Slayer Grosses Out With Enmu’s True Form

The second season of Demon Slayer is taking the opportunity to retell the story of the Mugen Train, the arc which helped propel the first movie of the Shonen franchise to such heights that it became the biggest anime movie in history. With Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Rengoku struggling with their wildest dreams caused by the demon Enmu, this episode once again gives us a look at the demon’s true form, which is even more disturbing than the smaller size we’ve become familiar with wherein his hands have mouths of their own and his veins are popping out.

The dark secret behind Enmu is that not only did he gain a significant power increase from the current head of the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji, but has also merged with the Mugen Train itself, creating a form that constantly regenerates. On top of this deadly new form, Tanjiro and his friends have to struggle with Enmu’s ability to put them to sleep and place them into their heart’s desire, making for a fight unlike anything they’ve experienced before. With the Entertainment District Arc set to begin in December, telling the story of the next major arc, it seems as though Mugen Train still has some surprises in store for anime fans.

Tanjiro’s dream was definitely the most tragic among the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, being reunited with his deceased family who died in the first episode of the anime series at the fangs and claws of Kibutsuji, but the Shonen protagonist discovered the best, and only, way to free himself was to commit suicide in his dream. With his friends also discovering this fact, it sets up the stage for a major battle of the Mugen Train, though as fans who watched the movie know, there are more dangers lurking around the corners.

Enmu might not be on the top tier of demons, but he has certainly proved himself as a threat to the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, and with the lower-tier demon revealing that he has merged with the train itself, Tanjiro and his friends have their work cut out for them.

What do you think of Enmu’s terrifying final form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.