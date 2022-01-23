Demon Slayer Season 2 Shares the Show’s Best Post-Credits Scenes Ever

As everyone predicted, season two of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been off the charts. The long wait for new episodes was well worth it, and the Entertainment District arc is serving some seriously good episodes. And thanks to its latest update, fans have been gifted with one of the best post-credits scenes in the whole series.

So, you have been warned! There are huge spoilers below for the latest episode of Demon Slayer below!

For those who are caught up with the anime, you will know this week’s episode had a lot riding on it. The update had to cover Gyutaro and Daki’s joint front against the Demon Slayer Corps. Tengen and Tanjiro were pitted against the pair with their friends backing. So in the very end, it was only fitting that one of Tengen’s friends came to show his support.

Best post credit scene we’ve ever gotten. Episode 9 : Defeating an Upper Rank Demon. #DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/VANu7IN7Nn — Ario (@Ario_Kamado) January 23, 2022

As you can see above, the person in question is none other than Rengoku, the former Flame Hashira. Demon Slayer fans will no doubt remember the orange-haired hero for his cheery attitude and deadly skills. Sadly, the Hashira was killed in battle amid the Mugen Train arc, and Tanjiro is still gripping with the loss. So when Rengoku came before Tengen in spirit in a post-credits scene, everyone lost their mind.

The adorable moment saw Rengoku encourage his friend and ask him to watch other Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. The Flame Hashira even ribbed Tengen for having three wives, and after his spirit vanished, the Sound Hashira promised to fulfill the task. This is why Tengen has to show Tanjiro what it is like to defeat an Upper Rank demon, and that means Gyutaro better watch his back!

What did you think of this wild Demon Slayer surprise? Did seeing Rengoku make you tear up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.