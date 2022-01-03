Demon Slayer Shares New Episode Order for Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is probably going to disappoint fans once more with the new episode order that has surfaced online for the Entertainment District arc! The highly anticipated second season of the anime got off to a rough start with fans as it spent the first seven weeks of its run airing a broken up version of the Mugen Train feature film that had released the year before. Now that the season has finally kicked off the Entertainment District arc, it seems that the anime won’t be sticking around for this new arc as long as fans might want to.

A new episode order spotted by @animetv_jp on Twitter might confirm the worst as Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc is listed with 11 episodes overall. This means that the initial second season episode order of 18 episodes, which had surprised fans when it was first reported, now seems all the more feasible. With the newest episode marking the fifth episode in the new arc overall, and the fight kicking into high gear, it seems that now the second season is speeding towards its finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc began with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui recruiting Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma for a dangerous new mission in the Yoshiwara District. Sneaking through various courtesan houses in order to search for demonic threats, it was soon revealed that this threat was actually a member of the Upper Ranks under Muzan. This means that this new threat, Daki, is on the same par of strength as Akaza, who Kyojuro Rengoku died fighting against just the mission before.

This new arc is now five episodes into its run, and with it has officially kicked off the fight between Daki and the Demon Slayers. Tengen’s wives have been found and rescued, but this was only the start to an even bigger fight to come. As fans have noticed with the pace of each episode, it’s now clear that these next six episodes will be filled with a ton of action before it all comes to an end. But what do you think?

How do you feel about this number of episodes for the Entertainment District arc? How are you liking Demon Slayer Season 2 so far, overall? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!