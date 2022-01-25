Demon Slayer Debuts Its First Dubbed Episodes of Season 2

Demon Slayer has risen the ranks of the shonen genre, becoming one of the biggest properties to rise thanks to the publication known as Weekly Shonen Jump, as both its movie and anime series have garnered quite a few fans. With the second season starting by recapping the events of the Mugen Train, it seems that the first English dub episodes for season two of Demon Slayer have arrived, bringing back the English voice cast to once again bring the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, and their enemies, to life.

The English voice cast for Demon Slayer is as follows: Zack Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko, Aleks Le as Zenitsu, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke, and Landon McDonald as Enmu, to name a few. While most of this arc is, of course, a retread of the movie that pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits in theaters around the world, the storyline does begin with a new story that dives into what Rengoku was up to immediately before Tanjiro and his friends jumped onto the demon-infested train. Currently, there has been no official word as to when we might expect the English Dub of the Entertainment District Arc to arrive.

Funimation as a company first made a major name for itself in bringing Dragon Ball Z to viewers in the West, but has spent years immersing itself in the realm of anime, and with last year seeing the producers’ parent company, Sony Pictures, purchasing Crunchyroll, it will be interesting to see how they change in the future. With Funimation originally being the only exclusive streaming service to house Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train movie, it should be no surprise that the English Dub episodes of this arc have found their way to the platform.

Currently, in the Entertainment District Arc, the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps have found themselves fighting against not one, but two top tier-demons in the sibling pair known as Daki and Gyutaro. Though Tanjiro and his friends have a major assist thanks to Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui jumping into the fray, the battle is still one of the deadliest that they’ve ever encountered.

