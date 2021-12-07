Demon Slayer Promo Brings Some Familiar Friends to Life IRL

It is no secret that Demon Slayer is thriving, and the supernatural story is only gaining popularity in light of its new season. Back in October, Tanjiro returned to TV with a new take on the Mugen Train arc, and the fighter has now toed into a new adventure with the Sound Hashira. Of course, this means millions of fans are thrilled, and Japan is doing the most to celebrate Demon Slayers comeback… and that includes making wild live-action promos.

This live-action ad is the second of its kind to go live as of late. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba commissioned the promo to hype up fans, but it wasn’t made with season two in mind. No, this ad is all about mobile gaming, and it brings some familiar faces to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the hilarious ad is less than a minute, and it follows two men on the go. One of the friends hears lots of chatter from the trees, and the Demon Slayer ad goes on to show how life would be if the Kasugai Crow messengers were real. As the ad shows, the conversation gets wild rather quickly, and the birds end up pushing the salarymen to try out the new Demon Slayer mobile game by au. This app was released in tandem with season two’s new arc, so the timing worked out perfectly for fans in Japan. And if the game comes stateside, we will let you know.

In less than a minute, this wacky live-action ad captures the spirit of Demon Slayer‘s fandom. The community is massive, and there are millions of fans who would love to chat up a Kasugai crow. We cannot promise they will come bearing news of mobile games, but this ad proves how helpful the crows can be. And as season two carries on, fans are hoping more live-action ads like these go live and liven up our days.

What do you make of this live-action ad? Are you keeping up with the new season of Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN