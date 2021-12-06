Demon Slayer Season 2 Fully Brings Tengen Uzui Into the Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fully brought the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, into the anime with the newest episode! The second season of the anime has finally ended its re-run through the events of the Mugen Train arc, and with its newest episode officially took the first steps into its next major arc. This new arc will see Tanjiro and the others introduced to a flashy new world as the make their way to the Entertainment District, and with that introduction comes a whole new Hashira to team up with as shown by the first episode of this new arc.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc officially began with this special one-hour premiere episode, but the final half of it truly helped to establish what was coming next for Tanjiro. While he and Nezuko had come face to face with the Sound Hashira before during the first season of the series, the newest episode of the second season was Tanjiro’s first full introduction to the fighter as he bluntly came to the Butterfly Mansion in order to recruit some women for a dangerous new mission he has in store.

ComicBook.com

While much of the start to the Entertainment District arc was an emotional fallout from the Mugen Train, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu had been training to get stronger in the months following that deadly fight. They have been taking on several dangerous missions since that point, but the three of them finally were ready to take on a mission together when they spotted Tengen at the end of the newest episode. He had come to recruit women for his mission, and was nearly going to kidnap the young girls of the Butterfly Mansion for it.

While Tengen has yet to reveal what he needed women for, he did mention that this new mission needed some women from the corps regardless of their strength and status. Tengen then agrees to take Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke on this mission instead as the episode comes to an end, but he’s already getting off to a much different impression than Kyojuro Rengoku ever did with the three. Now as they are teaming up with him next, we’ll be seeing a lot more of this Hashira going forward.

What do you think? How did you like Tengen Uzui's first full introduction to the anime with Demon Slayer's newest episode? What did you think of the Entertainment District arc's premiere overall?