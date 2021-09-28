Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is days out from making a comeback. If you did not know, the show is slated to drop its second season in October and go well through the winter. Now, fans can check in on the anime’s next opening and ending themes ahead of time. And yes, the singer LiSA is involved.

The update comes straight from Demon Slayer‘s team on Twitter. It was there fans got a message regarding the show’s new music. As it turns out, season two has tasked LiSA with its first opening and ending themes before another artist steps in to handle its second arc.

To start, LiSA will step forward with an opening and ending song for season two’s take on the Mugen Train arc. The singer will perform the song “Akeboshi” as the opening before following up with the track “Shirogane”. These songs will carry the first seven episodes as Demon Slayer season two is re-adapting the Mugen Train arc for television with new scenes and music.

As for the latter part of season two, Demon Slayer has tapped the artist Aimer. The singer will perform the track “Zankyosanka” as well as the ending “Asa ga Kuru”. Clearly, fans are interested to hear this new voice as Aimer has yet to work on the anime. However, the 31-year-old singer has an extensive discography and has done songs for the Fate/stay series.

Of course, LiSA needs no introduction to the Demon Slayer fandom. The singer did the original themes for the show’s first season, and “Gurenge” became a global hit. The song hit number two on Japan’s Hot 100 list, and it was even played during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. “Gurenge” has sold more than a million copies since it debuted in 2019, and LiSA’s discography shot up the charts in light of this single’s success.

Demon Slayer is well on its way to bringing its new season to life, and fans around the world are ready to tune in. If you want to catch up with the series, you can watch Demon Slayer online through Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season two will debut on October 10th with the Mugen Train arc before the Entertainment District arc goes live in December.

What do you make of this Demon Slayer tip? Are you excited for the anime’s second season to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.