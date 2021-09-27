Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans on edge for weeks now, but their patience was rewarded not long ago. If you did not hear, the release date for Demon Slayer season two has been announced, and it seems this comeback has some old business to take care of. After all, the TV series is doing its own version of the Mugen Train arc, and the show’s new trailer gave fans a taste of what’s to come.

And what might that be? Well, it seems like new footage will be par for the course here. The trailer released some new footage destined for the Mugen Train arc, and it has Demon Slayer fans feel conflicted about season two.

So far, this new footage can be found in the promo reel for Demon Slayer‘s 2021 run. The footage shows some additional scenes featuring Rengoku as well as Tanjiro. Of course, the trailer also gives fans a look at the new arc coming for season two. The Entertainment District arc will hit up the anime once Mugen Train leaves the station.

Of course, some fans are not thrilled about the return of Mugen Train. The anime has tackled this arc once already, but that was on the big screen. The first Demon Slayer movie brought the arc to life in a big way, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is now the highest-grossing anime film in history. Given the film’s success, fans had hoped season two would focus on all-new content, but that is not the case. According to ufotable, Demon Slayer season two will cover Mugen Train starting October 10th. If you want to focus on completely new content, well – that is not going to start until December.

If you have not caught up with Demon Slayer, the show’s first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The anime’s film is slated to hit home video stateside in a matter of weeks. And if the manga is more your speed, the series can be read in full through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump vault.

What do you think about this season two update? Are you excited for Demon Slayer to make its comeback?