Demon Slayer Season 2 Celebrates Entertainment District Arc’s Climax in New Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is celebrating the climax of the Entertainment District Arc with a new poster for Season 2! The second season of the anime has reached its heated final slate of episodes, and this means that we have officially entered the climax of the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. The fight against Daki yielded a major surprise with the newest episode of the series as it was not only revealed that there is yet another massive demonic threat needed to be taken down, but it’s also one that someone like the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is having trouble with.

With this new addition to the anime making their debut with the newest episode of the series, the final few episodes of the second season will now be nothing but pure action between the demonic siblings and Tanjiro, Tengen, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Hyping what’s to come in the rest of the season now that the final fights of the arc are beginning in full, the official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released a new poster to celebrate the Entertainment District Arc’s climax! You can check it out below:

Episode 7 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc officially introduced Gyutaro to the anime series. First teased in the opening theme sequence for the arc, it was revealed that Daki’s demonic brother had been hiding out on her actual body and was just waiting for the right moment to strike. It was teased that Daki was much weaker than her Upper Six rank would seem to convey. It was clear as soon as Tengen entered the fight in full, however, that the two siblings are going to be a lot harder to deal with now that they have their teamwork back.

As the second season continues through its final run of episodes, it’s also going to be tough for fans to wait to see what comes next each week. Tanjiro’s first fight with Daki seemed to impress fans already and had them declaring that it was the best episode yet, but if the poster is anything to go by, it’s only going to get more impressive than here. The last time we had seen a Hashira in action didn’t end so well, however, so hopefully it goes much better for Tanjiro and the others this time.

What do you think? How do you like the new poster for the Entertainment District arc? How are you liking Demon Slayer’s second season so far? What are you hoping to see before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!