Demon Slayer Introduces Gyutaro’s Insane Demon Powers

Demon Slayer‘s second season started by retelling the story of the Mugen Train and has now dived into a terrifying new tale of the Entertainment District Arc. With the big bad being revealed to be a top-tier demon known as Gyutaro, it seems that Daki’s secrets have been revealed, with her brother showing off some of his grotesque powers that fit along quite well with his gaunt appearance, as Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps struggle with this new threat.

Gyutaro’s introduction was as ghastly as his general appearance, revealing himself following Daki’s beheading at the hands of Uzui, as Tanjiro attempted to keep Nezuko under control by holding her at bay with his sword between her teeth. Showing that he was laying dormant within her body, Daki’s sister was able to re-attach her head, heal her wounds, and show off his own powers by nearly eliminating Tengen a number of times before the battle even truly began. This is of course thanks to the top-tier demon’s blood art, which he touted as “Flying Blood Sickles,”

The member of the Upper Six threw quite the monkey wrench into the battle of the Entertainment District Arc, proving to be quite the threat to the Sound Hashira while also revealing that both himself, Gyutaro, and Daki were “two people in one”. While Daki is a powerhouse unto herself, it’s clear her brother and his ability to manipulate his own blood into weaponry, is going to be one of the toughest battles that any of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps has fought against.

While Tanjiro came quite close to defeating Daki on his own, with Nezuko coming even closer to delivering the killing blow, it seems that Gyutaro is definitely a different story altogether. With his power over his own blood, attacks can be launched at the demon’s opponents from anywhere, making even the Hashira present have to step things up.

