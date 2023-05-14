Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Genya's Surprising Goal

Demon Slayer Season 3 has crossed the halfway mark of its anime run for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and with the latest episode fans have gotten to discover the surprising goal that Genya Shinazugawa has been chasing after all this time! Demon Slayer Season 3 is tackling the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, and this means that the anime reintroduced some familiar faces that have not been seen since the first season. Taking it a step further, it's also the first time we're seeing these familiar fighters in action with the anime.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has been steadily bringing Genya back into the anime fold as he's been forced to fight alongside Tanjiro this time around, and through the episodes fans have started to learn all about how Genya actually fights. And though he's been so prickly towards Tanjiro ever since the two of them were reunited, it's revealed that Genya actually wants a very tragic. He wants to become a Hashira, but it's for a rather heartbreaking reason.

Demon Slayer: Genya's Real Goal Explained

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 6 picks up shortly after Tanjiro spotted Genya taking on a demonic form, and unfortunately he does not get enough time to really think about it before Genya approaches him. Angry over the fact that Tanjiro took out the demons, Genya grabs Tanjiro by the throat and reveals that he's actually angry over Tanjiro being near the defeat of the Upper Six, Gyutaro. It turns out that Genya's trying to become a Hashira first.

Angry over Tanjiro potentially having an edge over him in this regard, Genya (even in his monstrous form) yells out to Tanjiro that he will be a Hashira first. It's then revealed in the midst of the action later that due to a heartbreaking falling out with his brother, the Wind Hashira Sanemi, Genya wants to become a Hashira in order to have a chance at reuniting with his brother and being able to speak with him on an equal level again.

So Genya might be prickly on the outside, but Demon Slayer has made it clear that it's just the "armor" Genya has put on to survive in this terrible, demon filled world. How do you feel about Genya's real dream?