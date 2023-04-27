Viral Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Wild Take on Mitsuri's Season 3 Debut

Demon Slayer Season 3 officially reintroduced the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, back to the anime after her initial debut in Demon Slayer Season 1, and one hilarious cosplay has gone viral with fans as it shows off a wild and unexpected take on Mitsuri's already wild Demon Slayer Season 3 return! Although Tanjiro had initially met the members of the Hashira during the first season of the anime, but the arcs seen in the anime since have steadily brought back these fighters as Tanjiro takes on increasingly tougher opponents from Muzan's Upper Ranks. Now with Demon Slayer Season 3, Mitsuri has returned as well.

Mitsuri made her return to the anime with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1, and it was a dramatically different re-introduction that the other Hashira we've seen come back to the anime. It's a full of fan service moment seeing her bathe in a hot spring, and while it makes an impact with fans, now one hilarious cosplay from artist Low Cost Cosplay has taken this to the next level with a wild recreation that will likely go on to be even more popular. Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Mitsuri is only one of the major Hashira that have made their return to the Demon Slayer anime as it takes on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga as she was also joined by the returning Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. The two Hashira could not be more different than one another, however, as while Mitsuri was warm to Tanjiro and Nezuko, Mucihiro was basically the complete opposite. They approach their Hashira duties in dramatically different ways, and soon we'll see all of that put to the test as Demon Slayer Season 3 continues.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, you can find the first two seasons and Mugen Train movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They are also airing the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc of the anime as it releases new episodes on a weekly basis in Japan, so now it's a matter of catching up to see how Mitsuri actually approaches the fight when it comes her way.

