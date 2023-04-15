Demon Slayer Season 3 Shares New Mitsuri Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally back in action for the highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime's run as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the anime is gearing up for the first Blu-ray and DVD volume of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc overseas with some special new cover art highlighting the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji! Much like the last two arcs the Demon Slayer anime took on from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, the Swordsmith Village arc will be teaming up Tanjiro Kamado with two more of the Hashira as they fight against more of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now in full swing following the anime's new premiere, and Mitsuri has been officially reintroduced to the events of the anime following her initial debut in the first season. It's yet to be revealed which fights she will be taking on in the Swordsmith Village arc, but the Love Hashira is the star of a newest poster showing off the cover art for the Demon Slayer Season 3 home media release overseas. Check it out below:

Demon Slayer: What Is Mitsuri's Role in Season 3?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 brought Mitsuri back to the anime after she first showed up in the first season as she ends up reuniting with Tanjiro and Nezuko as they are all in the mysterious village where each of their katanas are forged. It's a reunion that Tanjiro's pure heart might not entirely be ready for, but it was also a reunion that helped to tease that Mitsuri will be playing a huge role in the episodes to come as Muzan's Upper Ranked demons are readying to make their next move as well.

This wasn't the only reunion Tanjiro came across in the first episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc either. In the titular village Tanjiro not only reunites with the equally as mysterious Genya Shinazugawa following their run-in with one another in the first season, but the final moments of the episode sees him coming across the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, as well. Things are going to pick up fairly quickly, so now's the time to jump into Demon Slayer Season 3 as it streams with Crunchyroll.

How are you liking Mitsuri's return to Demon Slayer for Season 3 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!