Demon Slayer Just Brought Mitsuri's Love Breathing Style to Life: Watch

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the penultimate episode of its run as the Swordsmith Village Arc prepares for its grand finale next week, and the newest episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime has fully brought Mitsuri Kanroji's Love Breathing style to life as she takes on the Upper Four's Emotion Demon Zohakuten! The third season of the Demon Slayer anime shook things up by bringing two members of the Hashira line up into the action this time around, but the episodes thus far have been primarily focused on seeing the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito taking on his opponent.

While Mitsuri has been shown in action in previous episodes, Demon Slayer fans have only gotten a brief look at her Love Breathing style in action as she has been focused away from the scene of the main battles and protected the villagers in the area. But now that the threats have been whittled down to just Hantengu and Zohakuten, Mitsuri has jumped into the center of the action as she is now the main Hashira gearing up to take down her own major opponent next.

Demon Slayer: What Is Love Breathing?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 picks up from the previous cliffhanger that saw Mitsuri jumping in to protect Tanjiro Kamado and the others to help distract Zohakuten while the others could focus on the main body. The newest episode fulfills that promise by showing off much more of Mitsuri's Love Breathing style in action. It's not as element heavy as the other styles we have seen, nor does it have visual flairs with each of the slashes, but her fighting style is much different than any of the other Hashira we have seen in action to this point.

With a focus of utilizing her uniquely strong body (hidden by her slender frame), Mitsuri's ribbon like sword acts both like a whip and as a blade that easily cuts through the stone dragon heads that Zohakuten has been chasing her with. Combined with her gymnast style of movement making her a much different kind of fighter than the others, and it's clear that Mitsuri has a very good chance of taking out this Upper Rank thanks to Tanjiro and the others' help.

How did you feel finally getting to see Mitsuri's Love Breathing Style in action in a real fight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!