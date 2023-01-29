Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style

If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.

As you can see below, the cosplay comes from Guzman (theprincedguzman) over on social media. The fan, who has done all sorts of viral cosplays before, felt it was only right to try out Tengen after binging Demon Slayer. They nailed the look as you can imagine, and we're sure all of the Sound Hashira's wives would agree.

After all, the slayer is decked out in his full costume, and that includes all his jewelry. From his bejeweled headband to his arm cuffs and circlets, Tengen looks ready to both battle and strut down a catwalk. Armed with his twin blades, this cosplay nails Tengen's fierce look without sacrificing any of the hero's finesse. And while some like Zenitsu may hate on the Hashira's game, honestly? We are just impressed by it.

Clearly, the Sound Hashira is still getting love long after season two's end, and it is nice to see given how the anime last wrapped. Tengen has left his Hashira post behind due to his injuries from defeating an Upper Moon. Soon, Tanjiro will meet some new Hashira now that his tenure with Tengen is done, so the Mist and Love Hashiras better watch out. The Kamado siblings are coming, and we know demons go wherever they do!

What do you think about this fan's take on the Sound Hashira? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.