More Demon Slayer Is Now Streaming on Netflix

After much waiting, more episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are finally streaming with Netflix! The first season of the TV anime taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series was one of the most unique success stories of the last few years. It took a while for fans to latch onto the first season, but when it exploded, it went off in a huge way with some of the biggest responses from fans ever. This continued even further with the debut of its first movie, Mugen Train, which went on to dominate theaters around the world much in the same way the anime did TV screens.

Demon Slayer then followed up the success of the first season and feature film with the second season of the anime. Kicking things off with a TV version of the Mugen Train arc seen in the feature film (with a first episode of brand new material, and re-edited scenes to better fit the TV presentation), these episodes are now streaming with Netflix. So fans have a new way of checking out the Mugen Train arc and see more of Kyojuro Rengoku in action!

How to Watch Demon Slayer in Time for Season 3

You can currently find the first full season and Mugen Train arc of Season 2 now streaming with Netflix. If you wanted to catch up with the rest of the anime before Season 3 hits our screens later this Spring, you can now find the anime adaptation of the Entertainment District arc streaming with Crunchyroll. Which means fans will have lots of ways to catch up! If you're curious about the anime in full, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is teased as such:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

