Demon Slayer Shares New Look At Nendoroid

The story of Tanjiro may be a tragic one, as he attempts to become a legendary swordsman to both destroy demons and regain his sister’s lost humanity, but that isn’t stopping the creation of some amazing, albeit chibi, versions of the character from emerging. Good Smile is looking to add the titular Demon Slayer to their library of Nendoroids, showing off a brand new figure made for Tanjiro, showing off both his swordsmanship skills and his magically aquatic sword.

The Official Twitter Account for Good Smile US released the announcement, with preorders having already begun on the 22nd of this month, offering fans a brand new piece of merchandise to add to their collection from the popular demon hunting franchise:

Takamii takes a look at Nendoroid Tanjiro Kamado from “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”! He’ll be available for preorder from the 22nd of August! Find out more in the blog below!https://t.co/z8mhTHm6tW#demonslayer #kimetsunoyaiba #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/M0Wslxfr0I — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) August 21, 2019

Tanjiro had to undergo some serious training in order to achieve the ability to transform his sword and wield it to its true potential. After his sister was possessed by a demon following an attack that killed their entire family, Tanjiro has been on a quest to not just save the soul of his sibling but also attempt to grow stronger to destroy demons. With a combination of unique breathing techniques and his magically infused sword, he’s done well at moving toward a point where he may be able to both gain revenge and peace.

What do you think of this new Nendoroid? Do you think Demon Slayer will be returning for a second season?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”