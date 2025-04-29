Kagurabachi Celebrates New Sales Milestone With Slick Posters

Kagurabachi has quickly become one of the most celebrated newer hits in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s celebrating a new sales milestone with a awesome slate of new posters showing off the series in a whole new way. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a little over a year ago, and it’s been a huge hit even before the manga made its full debut. As the months and arcs have gone on since, Kagurabachi seems to really be picking up steam with each new volume of the series hitting shelves.

As Kagurabachi gets ready to hit shelves in Japan with Volume 7 of the manga, it has also reached 2.2 million copies in print. This is a pretty huge accomplishment for a series that has less than ten volumes on shelves (and not even factoring in sales outside of Japan either), and Shueisha thinks the same as they have revealed an awesome series of new posters that will be taking over the walls of Shibuya to help celebrate this massive milestone for the franchise. Check out a sample of them below as highlighted by Comic Natalie:

Kagurabachi 'Shibuya Poster' Collection.



Series will post these newly designed posters all over Shibuya from April 28th to May 4th to commemorate the upcoming release of Volume 7.https://t.co/vFRq414lqa pic.twitter.com/cz28PULP2z — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 27, 2025

What’s Happening in Kagurabachi?

Kagurabachi’s latest chapters have been on fire as there are now three Enchanted Blade wielders fighting against one another at the same time. The series has been steadily building to this point as Chihiro had been searching for the other wielders to keep them from being assassinated, but it all took a turn when he was betrayed by someone who he had previously trusted before. Now it’s all gone into full chaos as three sword fighters are starting to tear through the area and unleashing the full slate of their respective abilities with their blades.

This is still only the third (or fourth depending on whether you count the introduction as its own story) arc within Hokazono’s manga series, so it’s really only getting started. Considering how some series within Shonen Jump don’t even make it beyond their first year, or even get to tell these longer stories with more fleshed out arcs before they’re canceled, and Kagurabachi has a bright future ahead of it. Now it’s just a matter of seeing if it can keep this hot streak going with Shueisha showing support in manners like this.

Why Is Kagurabachi So Popular Anyway?

Kagurabachi has been a hit with fans even before the first chapter made its debut, and it was a little ironically coded when the series first hit. It became a massive success with fans and was almost treated as a meme in the way that fans were already imagining what an anime series would look like with only that first chapter to go off on. It was a lot more edgy when it first began than it is now too, so that all coupled together to make it a lightning in a bottle level of success among fans.

But as the series continued and got to tell its stories, fans then started to actually appreciate Kagurabachi for what it was able to do. Hokazono has been open about his influences from the likes of Hollywood projects like the John Wick franchise, and it’s clear that this has come through in its art. Coupled with huge fights where no character is truly safe, and Kagurabachi fans have been glued to each new chapter. When it ever does get an anime adaptation, it’s going to be a juggernaut.

