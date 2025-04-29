The Simpsons Sparks Surprising New Relationship After 36 Seasons

The Simpsons is now airing new episodes every week as part of Season 36, and the newest episode really took fans by surprise with the reveal of a new relationship that’s never even been hinted at before between two long running fan favorites. The Simpsons has made a lot of changes in the last few years especially as the team behind the scenes has been using the new episodes to showcase a whole new side of each of the characters. It’s led to some big reveals about characters we’ve known for 35 years to this point, and the surprises keep coming.

The Simpsons Season 36 actually had a lot of these fun addresses to the main canon in the latest episode. Because while it was focused on telling a story between Grampa Simpson and Moe Szyslak for the first time in the animated series’ run, this wasn’t the only duo that was put together for the first time in this episode either. Because when Grampa jokes that he and Moe make a great team, he compares them to Martin and Louis, revealing that the two boys share a past we’ve never seen on screen.

What’s Going On With Martin and Lewis?

The Simpsons Season 36 Episode 15 is titled “Abe League of Their Moe,” and it showcases how Grampa and Moe quickly find themselves becoming friends when they are the only two supporting the Springfield Isotopes every week. Spending more time together, they eventually get an all-star player signed to the team, and interest in the Isotopes reaches an all time high. It’s this reason that Grampa says that he and Moe make a great team like Martin and Lewis. It’s a random joke, for sure, because we’ve never really seen the two boys interact much on the show.

Then Martin and Lewis soon walk in front of Grampa, Bart and Moe while holding hands. It’s here that Martin says “Thank you for noticing” as the two walk off screen. It’s a surprising relationship that’s never been seen in the series before as not only does Lewis just not get a lot of screen time in general, but it’s even rarer for the character’s name to be even said out loud. Regardless of the nature of this new relationship (whether it be friendship or more), it’s a hilarious surprise either way for long time fans.

What Does This Mean for The Future?

The Simpsons makes a lot of jokes in this kind of style that pop up once only to never come up again. This is unfortunately likely going to be the case for Martin and Lewis here, but it would be great to see the pair actually spending some time together. Whether it be seeing the two of them together more in background scenes at Springfield Elementary, or even showing them holding hands on more than this occasion, it’d be an interesting evolution for both of the characters.

It’d be a bigger deal for Lewis as he doesn’t really get many speaking lines despite how long the show’s been going on, and with The Simpsons being renewed through at least Season 40 thanks to a new deal that confirmed four more seasons on the way, The Simpsons is going to need to keep showcasing new sides of its many characters in the episodes to come. This might be a one time joke, but it would be better served to spark a much longer story with even better representation than The Simpsons is known for.