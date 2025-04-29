Nana Creator Ai Yazawa Returns With First Look at UNIQLO Collab

The legendary and renowned mangaka Ai Yazawa, who is dearly missed by fans all around the world after her manga went on hiatus, has returned and rejuvenated the fandom after her new gorgeous illustration of Nana, the hit romance series, was unveiled. The series has not seen the light of day for many years now, and there has been no content for more than a decade, but fans can rock the upcoming collaboration that will launch soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been confirmed that Ai Yazawa will collaborate with the giant apparel brand UNIQLO for a new collection of beautiful t-shirts. Yazawa has drawn an illustration for one of the shirts, and it might be one of her pieces ever. The art depicted Nana Osaki, one of Nana‘s main characters and the second half of Nana “Hachi” Komatsu. The art itself was gorgeous, but what really made it heartwarming was that Nana’s t-shirt read “Hachiko”, which is Hachi’s nickname.

New illustration of Nana Osaki by Ai Yazawa for the collaboration with the clothing brand UNIQLO pic.twitter.com/4qfU2BJOnW — Nana (@YazawaDisciple) April 28, 2025

Yazawa’s UNIQLO Collection Will Be a Must-Buy

This collection will celebrate the mangaka’s 40-year career in the industry, and it will include all of her series. There will be t-shirts for Nana, Neighborhood Story, Tenshi Nanka Ja Nai, and Paradise Kiss. There will be two t-shirts of her magnum opus, Nana, that will be available; one with the illustration she made, and the other will display the Black Stones band. As expected, due to Ai Yazawa’s passion for contemporary fashion and her amazing sense of style, all of the pieces look fabulous.

While the exact release date for the Ai Yazawa collection is still unknown, it will be on sale around early July 2025. Each piece will cost around 1500 Yen, which is around $10. Fans should hurry, though, as it will no doubt sell out fast given how popular Yazawa is.

Will Nana Ever Return?

While it is unknown if the series will ever come back, fans can rest easy knowing that Yazawa wants to draw again. In 2022, in a Da Vinci interview, she revealed that her art exhibition improved her physical condition and that she would like to draw Nana again, even if it’s not much. This new illustration is a great sign that she still has the motivation to continue the story of the two Nanas who are destined and tied together by fate.

You can buy the Ai Yazawa collection when it is released here.