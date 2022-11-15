Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts Shinobu in the Spotlight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really took off with fans during the first season of its big anime adaptation, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight why by putting Shinobu Kocho back in the spotlight! The anime adaptation taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series got off to a relatively quiet start when it first began as the anime took its time to build towards the kind of explosive fights and action that fans are now enjoying in the second season and beyond. At the same time, the first season also introduced fans to characters that quickly made an impact.

The Hashira were first introduced to the series at the tail end of the first season, but Demon Slayer fans got to see two of them in action long before this with brief glimpses at what Shinobu could do. Not only has she played an integral part in the action, but she's also helped Tanjrio Kamado and the others grow in some significant ways. There's a reason fans love seeing Shinobu, and now artist @snickerdoodlechan on Instagram is helping to show more of why with some awesome Shinobu cosplay! Check it out:

Is Shinobu Coming Back in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Demon Slayer wrapped up its second season earlier this year, but the anime will be returning for its third season in the near future. While a release date or window has yet to be set for the new episodes thus far, it has been confirmed that the anime will thus be taking on the Swordsmith Village arc as Tanjiro badly needs to repair his sword once again following the fight with Daki and Gyutaro. But soon enough, even deadlier fights kick in!

Shinobu won't be seeing much action in the next arc, unfortunately, as this time around the main pillars fans will get to see are the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. The fights against the demons will only be getting tougher from here on out, so it won't be too much longer before Shinobu and the rest of the Hashira are drawn into the fights in their own way!

Where does Shinobu rank among your favorite of the Hashira? Are you hoping to see more of her in Demon Slayer's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about the fighter and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!