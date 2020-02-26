Demon Slayer Unveils Sleek Headphone Set

When you’re at the top of the charts, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot and Demon Slayer is definitely doing so with this upcoming release of headphones from Sony. As the story has gained more and more popularity in the world, following the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko as they slaughter demons in an attempt to cure the latter’s demonic blood that is plaguing her, it’s understandable that more merchandise would be released as a result. Now, we have new details about these headphones that are currently available via Sony!

Demon Slayer has hit the ground floor running, becoming so popular that the franchise has even managed to outsell One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales. With it easily becoming one of the biggest anime premieres in 2019, the series is looking to continue expanding its fan base with an upcoming animated movie that follows the “Infinity Train”. A second season has yet to be confirmed for the anime, but considering just how popular the franchise has become, we figure that an announcement will be made sooner rather than later!

Twitter Resource Otaku USA Magazine shared the details for the currently available head phones that place an emphasis on both Tanjiro and Nezuko, as well as Zenitsu and Inosuke, running the gamut of demon slayers that have become so popular following their introduction:

Sony Releases Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Walkman, Headphones https://t.co/Atgm5TBhUj pic.twitter.com/j0lWNRwCV5 — Otaku USA Magazine (@Otaku_USA) February 24, 2020

Senses are a huge part of the Demon Slayer franchise, with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu using their physical abilities in order to smell, sense, and hear their opponents who lurk in the shadows. Needless to say, the training of this trio has been intense, but it has paid off in wonders as they’ve carved their way through numerous, insanely powerful foes during their travels.

Demon Slayer itself has one of the best first seasons of an anime, taking us into the tragic world of Tanjiro and company as they look for a way for humanity to survive the seemingly never ending string of demon attacks! If you are looking to pick up these headphones, they will be available for purchase until April 20th of this year, retailing for around $190 USD to $350 USD!

