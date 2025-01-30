Demon Slayer Unveils Thirst Trap Stage Play Update & Fans Are Not Okay

Us anime fans have a reputation for sometimes being a bit over-the-top when it comes to finding characters cute and/or attractive, but the reactions to the upcoming live-action Demon Slayer stage play have taken that to a whole new level. This year sees the release of the “Swordsmith Village Arc” stage adaptation, and the designs for the live-action Upper Rank demons have been revealed. Needless to say, some fans may have gone a bit over the top with their appreciation.

The designs for the live-action Doma and Akaza have been revealed, and some fans are thirsting… hard. The reactions have been so intense, that the Japanese media company, Oricon Group, compiled two separate articles of the “passionate” fan responses. “His hands are too sexy,” wrote one fan about Upper Rank Two demon, Doma’s live-action interpretation (played by Kenji Urai). Thankfully, others managed to regain some composure before sharing their thoughts online, with the report also quoting comments like “The reproduction of Doma is extremely high quality” and “His visuals are too strong, it’s amazing!”

Meanwhile, Upper Rank Three demon, Akaza’s (played by Aoki Jin) portrayal also got its fair share of love and support. Again, many fans were able to contain some of their over-excitement, writing stuff like “Akaza’s visual is too good,” and “The level of perfection is amazing.” However, two fans let the thirst consume them, commenting on the revealing costume of the almost topless demon, Akaza. “His abs are amazing!” wrote one fan, with another taking it a step further, saying, “Jin’s muscles are like a sculpture.”

Demon Slayer‘s Fifth Stage Play Adaptation Releases This April

The Demon Slayer live-action stage play first debuted in 2020, covering the first half of the “Unwavering Resolve Arc,” and introducing audiences to Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the world of demons. The second half of the “Unwavering Resolve Arc” was brought to the stage a year later. Since then, the “Mugen Train Arc,” and the “Entertainment District Arc” have both been turned into stage productions. The productions have been a resounding success in Japan, and they are likely to continue right the way through to the final arc in Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, appropriately titled the “Final Battle Arc.”

Next up on the roster is the “Swordsmith Village Arc,” which premieres in Tokyo this April. If you were unable to make the trip to Tokyo to see any of the past stage plays, then fear not, because they’re about to stream for free ahead of the fifth play and the upcoming Infinity Castle anime movie. Aniplex will release recordings of the past four plays throughout the month of February for free on their YouTube channel. The first play streams for free on February 1st.

As for Demon Slayer‘s anime adaptation, that is drawing to the end of its impressive run. The franchise will finish with the upcoming “Final Battle Arc” trilogy of movies. The first, Infinity Castle, releases in theaters this year. An exact release date is yet to be announced.

Are you impressed by the Demon Slayer stage play designs? How excited are you for the Infinity Castle movie? Let us know on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), and you can reach out to me @fenn_archie to let me know your thoughts!

