Demon Slayer AAA Anime Exclusive Zohakuten Funko Pop Is Finally Here

Take on Demons with Tanjiro and the Hashiras by checking out the latest drop from Funko. Back in December, they released an all-new drop from the popular anime series, Demon Slayer that included Mitsuri (Attack) , Muichiro (with a Chase!), Tanjiro, Gyokko, Genya (Demon Form), Hantengo, and Rengoku 9th Form (Premium). However, the AAA Anime exclusive Zohakuten (pictured below), has been a holdout. That changed today as it finally went up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. Additional details about the wave can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remaining Funko Pops in the wave can also be pre-ordered at Entertainment Earth here or Amazon here. If that’s not enough, the entire collection of new Funko Pop drops for this week are listed here for your convenience. We also have some of the latest Demon Slayer news to share with you below.

AAA Anime exclusive Zohakuten Funko Pop

Fans of Tanjiro and his demon-slaying journey are probably aware that a new Demon Slayer movie is in the works, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. The new film is meant to be an adaptation of the final saga of Demon Slayer, a final cinematic goodbye to the characters and series. At CCXP 2024, an international comic and entertainment convention, the first trailer for the movie dropped, but no other information has really been released, other than that it’s slated for a vague 2025 release.

Demon Slayer fans can also look forward to a new videogame next year. SEGA has officially announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be hitting shelves in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe. While not many details have been released about the game and its playstyle, SEGA has outlined some of the key differences coming in the sequel, the first being the new Story Mode. Apparently players will be picking up right where the first Hinokami Chronicles game left off, as it tackles the Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training Arcs seen in the anime since that first season.

There will also be over 40 playable characters on the roster for the VS Mode, including some of the Hashira that we all know and love, like the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. Original game content and players will also be playable, as well as later DLC additions. The nine Hashira will also be fully playable.

As the anime comes to a close soon, it’s nice that we won’t have to immediately move on. Fans will get to enjoy the final chapter of the anime, and again when the movie releases. 2025 will be a big year!

Want to stay up to date with all the latest anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!