Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Leak Might Have Revealed Film’s Release Date

Demon Slayer is no stranger to the silver screen. The story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps is one that became so popular that its first film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, remains the most successful anime film of all time. Considering that Ufotable and the shonen series had serious competition with previous juggernauts from Studio Ghibli, this was no easy feat to achieve this title. Later this year, the anime adaptation is aiming to outdo Mugen Train with the release of the first film of a trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle Arc. Planned as the grand finale of the series, the shonen franchise might have accidentally spilled the beans as to when we can expect the Infinity Castle to hit the big screen.

To date, the Demon Slayer franchise has released three films into theaters, with the first hitting serious heights thanks to its original story and eye-popping animation. The Mugen Train movie was then followed by compilation films in Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. The two latest feature-length films were compilation movies that took episodes from the anime and stitched them together to both celebrate previous season finales while giving anime fans a look at what’s to come. Infinity Castle will follow in the footsteps of Mugen Train in that it will present an entirely original story that has yet to arrive on the small screen.

The Infinity Castle Swings Open Its Doors This Fall?

One box office website has revealed that an “Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film” will release on September 12th this fall. While the proposed film isn’t confirmed as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, it certainly checks all the boxes for what might be the first of the trilogy that will end Tanjiro and Nezuko’s popular story. Manga fans already know just how wild the fight against Muzan and his top lieutenants will be so it should be interesting if the upcoming film does the impossible and surpasses Mugen Train’s box office run.

When last we left Tanjiro and his demon-slaying allies, they were left on quite the cliffhanger. The Demon Slayer Corps’ leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, took his own life in an attempt to slow down Muzan, giving the Hashira the opportunity to strike back against the demon lord. While the heroes delivered some amazing blows, Muzan’s regenerative properties hint at the idea that only the sun will cause the villain’s death. Dragged into the Infinity Castle, we last witnessed Tanjiro swearing to take down Muzan as the stage for the final battle has been set.

Demon Slayer’s Curtain Call

The upcoming trilogy will give us the final fight against Muzan and his demonic army, though it was yet to be confirmed if this will end the Demon Slayer anime as a whole. The original manga had a final arc that witnessed the lives of the survivors of the battle following the climactic confrontation, leaving anime fans to wonder if this storyline will make the trilogy or receive its own television season. Much like Mugen Train, we have to imagine that Infinity Castle will be split up into anime episodes for its own television season to boot.

