Demon Slayer’s Live-Action Adaptation Unleashes Its Demons With a First Look

Demon Slayer is preparing to unleash the first film of a trilogy that will bring the anime adaptation to an end in the Infinity Castle. With the first offering set to arrive this year, the Demon Slayer Corps still has some major projects outside of the anime series, even with the manga having already come to a close. A live-action stage play covering the Swordsmith Village Arc is in the works, continuing the tradition of bringing Tanjiro and Nezuko’s story to the stage. Alongside a new poster, the adaptation has revealed what the demons of the Swordsmith Village Arc will look like when they enter the “real world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who need a refresher, the Swordsmith Village Arc made up the third season of Demon Slayer’s anime adaptation. Following the fight against Gyutaro in the Entertainment District, Tanjiro needed to get his demon-slaying sword fixed at the locale that the Demon Slayer Corps relied on to make all their weapons. Unfortunately for Tanjiro, this village wasn’t free from the villainous eye of Muzan as the demon lord unleashed two of his strongest lieutenants upon it. Considering that Gyokko and Hantengu are two of the least human looking demons under Muzan’s employ, seeing them in live-action might throw many anime fans for a loop.

Ufotable

The Swordsmith Village Demons Assemble

The live-action Demon Slayer production, “Demon Slayer: Part Five – Attack on The Swordsmith Village,” will run in Tokyo at the Galaxy Theater from April 11th to April 20th. Following this initial performance, the stage play will continue from April 25th to April 27th at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo. For the live-action adaptation, actor Shogo Sakamoto will return to the role of Tanjiro following the earlier adaptations of previous anime storylines.

For the demons involved, actor Kazama Yujiro will take on the role of Hantengu, while actor Hashimoto Shohei will take on his younger/stronger self, Sohakuten. The inhuman demon known as Gyokko will be played by Kawasaki Yusaku. You can check out the poster and the first looks at the three demons in the posters below.

comic natalie

comic natalie

comic natalie

comic natalie

The Infinity Castle’s Demons

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle trilogy is planning to unleash the strongest demons that the shonen franchise has introduced. While we haven’t seen many of these demons in action, anime fans should prepare to see some major battles erupt from the silver screen later this year. Even if Muzan’s underlings are defeated by Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, it’s going to take some serious thinking to devise a way to defeat Muzan himself. As was seen in the fourth season finale, Muzan seems nigh invincible as it appears that only the sun itself can bring about his undoing.

When it comes to the live-action world, Demon Slayer hasn’t confirmed that it will be creating a live-action movie and/or television series. However, since franchises like One Piece have garnered major success in the live-action world, seeing Tanjiro and Nezuko do the same would make sense considering the shonen franchise’s popularity.

Want to stay in the loop on all things Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Demon Slayer and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Comic Natalie