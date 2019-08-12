Demon Slayer’s Studio Thanks Fans For Support

Demon Slayer has been a quiet underdog in the anime realm for much of this year. The fantastical tale has earned praise with each episode, but it was not until this past week that word of the show went wide. Now, the studio behind Demon Slayer is thanking fans for their support, and the response from netizens has been too cute.

Taking to Twitter, the studio Ufotable made a post for English speakers supporting the series. It was there the production company thanked fans for tuning into the series each week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you so much for watching Demon Slayer,” Ufotable wrote.

[for english speakers]

Thank you so much for watching #DemonSlayer !

We are happy you’re interested in our animation movies.

See you next weekend! #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/6ML9rP2w8G — ufotable (@ufotable) August 11, 2019

“We are happy you’re interested in our animation movies. See you next weekend.”

The short update was a rare address directly from Ufotable. Fans were quick to respond to the message with their own thanks as they praised the anime’s latest episode.

“[E]ach episode you all continue to out do yourselves bringing life to such an amazing series & today’s episode was no exception. thank YOU,” a fan called inosuque wrote.

Continuing, user Djigul sent some love to Ufotable all the way from France, writing, “You are amazing. Very inspiring.”

If you are eager to test out Demon Slayer, you can check out the anime on Crunchyroll subbed. It was also announced Toonami will broadcast the show thanks to Aniplex USA, but no air date has been made public for Demon Slayer as of yet.

So, are you all caught up with Demon Slayer…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”