Demon Slayer Celebrates Shinobu's Birthday With Special Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be getting ready to highlight some of its other Hashira with the upcoming third season of the anime, but the franchise has released a special new trailer to help celebrate the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho's birthday! The anime has been steadily getting ready for the franchise to return this Spring with a full adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This new arc is kicking things up a notch, and will feature even more of the Hashira getting into the center of the action in order to deal with new threats.

Unfortunately, while the fights will be getting bigger and feature more Hashira showing off their skills, it will also be missing some key characters that fans have wanted to see more of like Shinobu. She'll be taking a backseat in favor of the Love and Mist Hashiras throwing down this time around, but thankfully the franchise has helped give her a special kind of spotlight with a new promo showing off some of her best moments from the manga so far. You can check out the special promo and celebrate Shinobu's birthday (February 24th) below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing, but it is currently slated to premiere this April as part of the very stacked Spring 2023 anime schedule. Taking place after the events of the Entertainment District arc seen in the second season, this new arc will bring in even more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks as Daki and Gyutaro's defeat has gotten their attention. This means things will be even more serious and deadly from this point on.

New additions to the cast for the new wave of episodes include the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko. The opening theme for the new season has been revealed as well to be titled "Kizuna no Kiseki," as performed by Man With A Mission and Milet. You can catch up with the first two seasons and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll before the new episodes kick off this Spring.

Where does Shinobu rank among your favorite of Demon Slayer's Hashira? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!