Demon Slayer Hits Milestone Twitter Moment

Koyoharu Gotoge ended the 2010s on an enviable high. The first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba absolutely exploded, and the reach of the anime far exceeded what anyone would have expected when the season initially began. Taking most people by surprise, the anime reached a high point in terms of both story and popularity nearly 20 episodes in and this has sparked a new wave of recognition for the franchise as a whole. There was quite literally a distinct separation in anime before Episode 19, and after. Even the series creator himself was taken by surprise!

But that popularity is continuing on into the new decade as sales for the series have already overtaken the numbers from last year. Dominating all kinds of graphic novel charts, fans can’t wait to experience every new release from the series as they want for news of the next anime project in the line, a new film adapting the Infinity Train arc.

This fervor has been great for Demon Slayer‘s official Twitter account, which recently crossed a major milestone! Now with over one million followers, the Twitter account shared an adorable illustration of our main good boys and girls, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, to celebrate the occasion:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended the year as the winner of ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Series, so it’s got quite a lot to live up to this year. But given the amount of support it has for fans, and what’s next to come for the anime franchise, the series might come out of this decade as one of the best if it keeps up this streak!

What do you think of Demon Slayer's first season? What are you hoping to see from the new movie?

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.