Detective Conan Announces Original Anime Arc

With Detective Conan‘s original manga currently on hiatus until later this Fall, this leaves the anime adaptation in a funky predicament as the team behind the anime adaptation are left to figure out what to do next. Luckily for fans, they won’t notice too much of a stall as the anime will soon be branching out with a completely original arc featuring the return of characters like Kamen Yaiba and Gomera when Shinichi and the other characters soon find themselves investigating a new murder scene while attending a press event for a new movie.

The official website for the series revealed that Detective Conan will feature this original anime story that will run for four episodes beginning in January next year. Set in the Kansai region in Japan, this new story will be written by the screenwriter behind The Fist of Blue Sapphire film and The Crimson Love Letter anime special, Takahiro Okura. You can check out the ominous visual for the new arc below.

The poster for the new arc teases the overall setting of the film, which will feature the set of a new movie “Giant Monster Gomera vs. Kamen Yaiba.” According to the website (as translated by Anime News Network), the story of the anime original arc is described as such:

“The story arc begins when Conan and others are invited to the press unveiling of the movie Daikaijū Gomera vs. Kamen Yaiba and visit Nichiuri TV in Osaka. During the unveiling, the producer Yonekura dies after getting crushed under a gigantic monster prop in a warehouse. When it turns out that the rope holding up the monster prop was cut by a knife, the Osaka Police determines that this is more than an accident and investigate. The suspects are narrowed down to Yonekura’s subordinates. Conan and the others investigate famous locales like the Osaka Castle Garden and Nichiuri TV’s new office building.”

More information about the anime original arc is expected to be revealed before its premiere in January. So fans will see more of what they can expect from this brand new story soon enough!

Detective Conan (also known as Case Closed in the United States) was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But instead of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization. You can currently find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll.

