Detective Conan Star Miyuki Ichijou Passes Away

Miyuki Ichijou has been a major name in the voice acting game in Japan when it comes to both anime and giving new voices to Western projects that made their way to the East. Perhaps best known for her role as Jodie Starling in the Detective Conan anime franchise, often referred to as Case Closed, it has recently been announced that Miyuki passed away earlier this month. Leaving behind some major roles, fans and creators alike are mourning the loss of the talented voice actor.

It was reported that Ichijou passed away on October 24th due to "multiple organ failure" at the age of 76. Reported by her talent agency, Production Baobab, Miyuki's career was a long one and included quite a few major anime franchises as a part of her resume. Aside fromplaying a major role in Detective Conan as both Jodie Starling and Maria Toda, the voice actor also has major anime roles in franchises including Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy, BNA: Brand New Animal, The Devil is a Part-Timer, and perhaps most recently, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Ichijou also lent her talents to the Japanese dub of Western properties such as The Simpsons, Mulan, 101 Dalmations, Who Framed Roger Rabit, and Where on Earth is Carmen San Diego to name a few.

Fellow voice actor Yamaguchi Kappei shared a meaningful tribute when it came to the passing of Miyuki Ichijou, "I received the news of Miyuki Ichijo's death. I can't put it into words. At the FOX rehearsal hall, in the studio, At a drinking party, I loved Miyuki's bright laughter that I could always hear. The whole family was treated with a lot of love. thank you very much. Thank you for your hard work. It will be lonely. . . May your soul rest in peace."

Ichijou was born in the Iwate Prefecture on August 23rd, 1949. Miyuki also played a major role in the universe of Star Trek, lending her voice to Beverly Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation over the years.

Our thoughts are with Miyuki Ichijou's family and friends during this difficult time.

