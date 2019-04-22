‘Detective Pikachu’ Shares Best Look at Blastoise Yet

Detective Pikachu is shaping up to be the biggest film of the year, and one of the reasons why is fans cannot wait to see just how their favorites will translate into this newer, more realistic style. Fans have already gotten teases for many of the favorites making their way to the film, but now there’s the best look yet at another important part of the original starter Pokemon trinity as fans have gotten a glimpse at Blastoise in the new music video for the film.

Detective Pikachu recently unveiled the music video for its theme song, “Carry On” as performed by Rita Ora and Kygo, and the music video actually includes a bit of footage not seen in the previously released trailers. And one of those clips elaborates on a big battle scene featuring Blastoise.

At around the 3:10 mark of the new music video, there’s a new scene featuring the film’s version of Blastoise using its spinning Hydro Pump to take out a group of attacking Gengars as they surround it. The music video also features a better look at Pikachu’s battle with Charizard, something that has been hilariously cut short in each of the trailers thus far.

With Blastoise confirmed to appear in this music video, and Charizard and Venusaur confirmed in previous spots, now the fully evolved starter trilogy have all been confirmed to appear. That’s certainly going to be a nostalgic sight for long time fans. Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

