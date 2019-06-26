Detective Pikachu Announces Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Release Dates

Are you ready to catch ’em all? Well, if that is the case, the The Pokemon Company has just the thing for you. In a matter of weeks, the first wave of Detective Pikachu home releases will go live, so fans need to get out their calendars!

The release dates for Detective Pikachu have gone live, and they will be here before you know it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit shared an update with readers on Twitter. It was there he not only revealed plans for Avengers: Endgame to hit shelves in August, but he gave a shout out to Detective Pikachu.

Meanwhile, AVENGERS: ENDGAME hits digital July 30 and Blu-ray/DVD Aug. 13. Tons of extras including 6 deleted scenes. POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU hits digital July 23 and Blu-ray/DVD Aug. 6. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 26, 2019

The report says the Pokemon live-action venture will hit digital starting on July 23. It will be followed up by a physical release on August 6. The film will be released on both Blu-ray and DVD.

Right now, the physical editions of Detective Pikachu are up for pre-sale on Amazon. You can check out deals on the standard Blu-ray / DVD / Digital Combo Pack now before peeking the 4K UHD Blu-ray / Blu-ray / Digital pack via Amazon. You can check out the full film pre-order details here!

So, will you be picking up a copy of this movie when it goes live in stores? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.