Ryan Reynolds Pits Detective Pikachu Against Deadpool In Viral Post

Ryan Reynolds is living the dream of every geek these days. Not only does the A-list actor play Deadpool on the big screen, but he will be the first to play Pikachu in live-action. For some, it is hard to decide which of these roles is best, and it looks like Reynolds is a bit conflicted too.

So, what would any wise-cracking actor do? Well, they would pit Pikachu against Deadpool over on social media.

Taking to Instagram, fans started buzzing when Reynolds shared a recent post. The image, which can be seen below, helps break down the stats which would decide whether Pikachu could take down the Marvel legend.

View this post on Instagram This is gonna get messy. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 16, 2018 at 7:55am PST

“This is gonna get messy,” Reynolds caption the photo, and fans would have to agree.

With Pikachu to the left, fans can see some important info about the electric-type Pokemon. At 1’4″ and under 14 pounds, Pikachu is the definition of petite, but it does have family friendly appeal on its side. The post also says Pikachu wields magnifying glass as a weapon, but fans shouldn’t forget the creature is a pocket monster. Pikachu’s cheeks are essentially shock defibrillators, and no one would see one of its Quick Attacks coming.

Of course, Deadpool isn’t something to sneeze at. The mouthy antihero comes in at more than 6′ and carries 210 pounds of solid muscle. Wade Wilson might have cancer, but he has katanas on his side to back him up on missions. So, it’s clear that Deadpool can easily satisfy his bloodlust when he wants.

Over on social media, fans have taken this war to all-new highs, but there are those wondering why the duo would want to fight. Pikachu is a quippy sort of Pokemon, and Deadpool could piece together a mystery when need be. The pair have more in common than they might think, and Deadpool could be just the thing Pikachu needs to get Team Rocket off his back.

So, which of these roles are you rallying behind…?

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”