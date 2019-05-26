Detective Pikachu Writer Reveals Impressive Deleted Scene

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu managed to present Pokemon in a much newer way than ever before, and the film had a lot of references to both the video game and anime franchises while delivering its own emotionally packed story. But it needed to get a lot done in a short time, so while the writers behind the film had a ton of ideas not all of them made it into the final cut of the film for one reason or another.

Speaking with ComicBook.com Detective Pikachu writer Dan Hernandez revealed one of the ideas that he and co-writer Benji Samit had for a scene that got left of the cutting room floor that explored a new setting.

Hernandez elaborated on the scene, “There was a sequence at one point that I was very excited about that was going to be in a Pokemon natural history museum.” The idea of a Pokemon natural history museum sounds awesome, and Hernandez made it only sound better, “It seemed like this city would have a museum of some kind. There were a lot of different Pokemon represented in that sequence as well.”

Not only was the natural museum setting left out of the film, a scene involving a Golbat was left out as well, “For a while, we had a cool sequence with a Golbat that I really liked. That was a really cool sequence that just didn’t quite make it to the end of the process.”

But with Detective Pikachu already confirmed to have a sequel in the works, perhaps Hernandez and Samit will be able to implement their ideas into a follow-up. They would certainly be happy to come back for a sequel. You can check out what scenes actually make it into the film as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.