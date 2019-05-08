Detective Pikachu Star Justice Smith Imagines Tim’s Pokemon Trainer Future

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is set to premiere in the United States in just a matter of days, and it will be introducing fans to a whole new region and story within the Pokemon world. As seen in the trailers, the main character Tim Goodman is someone who wanted to be a Pokemon trainer as a kid, but has distanced himself from that dream for some yet unknown reason. But could his future be any different?

Though the new Ryme City region of the Pokemon universe doesn’t seem to be filled with traditional types of Pokemon trainers, Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith, who plays Tim, thinks that would work perfectly for the new kind of training Tim could be in this world.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Smith proposed a cool potential future for Tim as a Pokemon trainer, “Tim loved Pokemon as a kid, and wanted to be a Pokemon trainer, so I want him to pursue that dream. But then again, he’s following the family line of detective work.”

His two distinct career paths could pull Tim in two different ways, but Smith found a happy medium between the two careers. And it’s something that fits right into the rest of the Pokemon universe, “…I want him to create this new breed of Pokemon trainers who are also detectives. You know how you’ll go into the game [and see] ‘Fisherman Ike wants to battle’ or ‘Gymnast Misty wants to battle’? They have occupations, and they’re also trainers. That’s kind of what I want.”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th, so fans will be seeing more of Justice Smith’s Tim Goodman and his journey toward his future soon enough. If you want to find out more, you can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

